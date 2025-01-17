Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

