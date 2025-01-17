Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 15,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,333. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.82. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 940,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

