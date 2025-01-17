Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

