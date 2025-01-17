SLERF Price Hits $0.17 (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. SLERF has a total market cap of $85.52 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SLERF has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One SLERF token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.16562567 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $19,199,400.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

