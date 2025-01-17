SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 23.9% in December

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 4.3 %
SMTGY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.
About SMA Solar Technology
