SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 23.9% in December

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

SMTGY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

