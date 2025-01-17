SmarDex (SDEX) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $153.60 million and $1.00 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,057,797,236 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,056,967,601.054182 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01658883 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $1,149,710.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

