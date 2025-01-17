Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $229.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.02 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 187.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
