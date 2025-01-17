Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Snail stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 101,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,779. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

