Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Snail Price Performance
Snail stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 101,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,779. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
About Snail
