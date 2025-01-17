Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 171033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,151.44. The trade was a 32.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

