SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 15.8 %

SoundHound AI stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 195,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,517. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

