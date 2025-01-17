SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Up 15.8 %
SoundHound AI stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 195,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,517. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
