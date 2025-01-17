SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,295,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 881,646 shares.The stock last traded at $28.66 and had previously closed at $28.60.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 63,452 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 14,795.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

