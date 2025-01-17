Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 20th.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

