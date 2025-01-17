StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.76 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,530.04 or 0.03367678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $157.76 million and $457,537.96 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,189.49 or 0.99790105 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103,466.04 or 0.99097199 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 44,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,691 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 44,688.20453581. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,476.12702754 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,765,946.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.