Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target to C$2.50

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 437.63% from the stock’s current price.

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.47. 20,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,286. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Frontier Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

