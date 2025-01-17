Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target to C$2.50

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 437.63% from the stock’s current price.
Frontier Lithium Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.47. 20,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,286. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Frontier Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.
About Frontier Lithium
