StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 142.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

