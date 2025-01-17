StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

