StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 419.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.9% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 175,134 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

