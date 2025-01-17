Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Strattec Security stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 4,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $139.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5,525.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 126.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Strattec Security by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

