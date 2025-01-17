Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,267.88. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $37,630.00.

On Friday, January 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $37,810.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $37,490.00.

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $36,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00.

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SMC stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

