Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 15715188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
