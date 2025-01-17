Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

