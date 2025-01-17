Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 92,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLE shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Super League Enterprise from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Super League Enterprise from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 60,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,066. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

