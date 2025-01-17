Synthetix Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.38 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $654.12 million and approximately $33.38 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00001878 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 339,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,217 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

