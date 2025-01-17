Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.78. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

