TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Desjardins raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,103 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.