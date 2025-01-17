Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 11.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 1,205,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,677,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Tempus AI news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $792,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 982,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,914,527.62. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at $694,263,084.55. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,041 shares of company stock valued at $35,917,673 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

