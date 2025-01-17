Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 367.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 630.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Tetra Tech by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,487. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

