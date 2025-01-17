Tezos Trading Up 12.8% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $54.57 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000414 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,045,360,884 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,033,440 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

