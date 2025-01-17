The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after buying an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,969 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

