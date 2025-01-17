The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

