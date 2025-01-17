The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $686.00 to $690.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $588.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $612.17 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $372.07 and a fifty-two week high of $616.84. The company has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,144,000 after acquiring an additional 521,054 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after purchasing an additional 438,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,297 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

