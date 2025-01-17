The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,202. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

