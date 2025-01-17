The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%.
The RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.
The RMR Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $19.72 on Friday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $628.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About The RMR Group
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
