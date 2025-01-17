The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,819.0 days.

Siam Cement Public Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCVPF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Siam Cement Public has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

