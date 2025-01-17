The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,819.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of SCVPF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Siam Cement Public has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siam Cement Public
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.