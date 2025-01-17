The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

