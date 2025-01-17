ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $1,219,721.10 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 625,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,219,721.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,364.20. This represents a 71.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Patricia Nakache sold 195,337 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $441,461.62.

On Monday, December 9th, Patricia Nakache sold 41,676 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $73,766.52.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Patricia Nakache sold 4,600 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $8,142.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $97,545.78.

On Friday, November 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 200 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354.00.

ThredUp Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 1,674,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ThredUp by 285.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 674,852 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 402,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

