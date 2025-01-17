Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VYM opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $109.47 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

