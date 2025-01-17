Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1,001.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.8 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

