Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $234.16 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $235.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $202.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

