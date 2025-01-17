Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 9,555 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $168.91 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $217.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

