Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Down 25.5% in December

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $232.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $59,105.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,241. This represents a 28.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,111 shares of company stock worth $135,819 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

