TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 54.4% in December

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 533,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,240.0 days.

TIS stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

