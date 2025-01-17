TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 15% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 40,329,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 37,844,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.

About TomCo Energy

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.