Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 587 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $241.94 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $222.53 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day moving average of $253.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

