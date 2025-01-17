Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 355,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

