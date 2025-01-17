Tompkins Financial Corp Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 48,101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 105,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MET opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

View Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.