Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.42 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.