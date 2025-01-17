Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

