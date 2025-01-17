Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 26.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in RTX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.30. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

