Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 170 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $93.04 and a one year high of $121.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

